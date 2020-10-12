Myra Goodman joins leaders of the local health and wellness community for a series of 25-minute guided meditations from every Tuesday from Oct. 13 through Nov. 3. The Election Day end date is no coincidence, as Goodman hopes to foster kindness in what has been a strange year.
