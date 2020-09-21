Ray Costa built a path to success, one McDonald’s franchise at a time. Since 2017, he’s given employees $218,000 in scholarships to pursue higher education, and today announced 23 scholarship recipients for 2020. They will be attending CSUMB, Hartnell, UCLA, Fresno State and others.
