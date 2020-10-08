Kiki Wow

Kiki Wow had been performing regularly at Mika Sushi in Carmel Valley Village, where she had booked three months of outdoor performances to entertain diners.

 Parker Seibold

Since shelter-in-place, musicians like Kiki Wow have been playing small gigs at restaurants in lieu of bigger shows at art venues (which are closed for now). But it all came to a halt after the Health Department sent a reminder forbidding all live performances at restaurants.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.