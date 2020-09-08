Sometimes the most creative thinking happens in environments with the most restrictions. SIP-ing because of Covid-19 has certainly proved that much to several artists who will be featured in Shadow of Corona, a group exhibit at Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, and which is viewable until Oct. 2.
