The photographer’s dog, Lulu, dug through sand in the backyard and got stuck under the deck. The Seaside Fire Department responded and broke through to rescue her. “They were so kind and gentle and loving, and talked to her in cute little voices that were comforting her,” Susanna Margelin says.

 

