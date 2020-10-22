The properties of glass allow Monterey-based artist Jill Casty,who’s worked in Italy, Mexico and several places in the United States, to thrive in her art. She has a whimsy about her style and she lets it show, whether it be through smaller glass flowers or large, museum-worthy installations. She has been featured in various galleries all over the world and various galleries in Carmel Valley. View her latest work at jillcastyglassart.com.
