Elsie Jane Dill
Courtesy of Salinas Valley Art Gallery

The Salinas Valley Art Gallery lost one of its members, Elsie Jane Dill, this year. See the late award winning-artist’s work in Salinas Valley Art Gallery’s grand re-opening tomorrow on Saturday Aug. 8 from 10am-5pm. 

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.