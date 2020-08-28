Visuals 08.27.20

Will Bullas - Pink Freud

 Will Bullas

Will Bullas is a Carmel Valley artist who, to put it plainly, loves his puns. He mainly does portraits and gives hints in either the subject matter or the title. Take his piece “the line cook… ” It’s a portrait of a lion, in a chef’s hat, serving up a plate of diner-style eggs. Get it?

