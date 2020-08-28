Will Bullas is a Carmel Valley artist who, to put it plainly, loves his puns. He mainly does portraits and gives hints in either the subject matter or the title. Take his piece “the line cook… ” It’s a portrait of a lion, in a chef’s hat, serving up a plate of diner-style eggs. Get it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.