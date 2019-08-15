Movie Times

Chairs Theatre Cinema Show Plush Going Out Red (attribution optional)

 MaxPixel's contributors

Century Cinemas Del Monte

1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey

373-8051 

  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged 11:35am, 2:00pm, 4:45pm, 7:10pm, 9:40pm
  • Blinded By The Light 10:30am, 1:35pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:25pm
  • Brian Banks 10:35pm
  • Dora and the Lost City of Gold 10:25am, 1:10pm, 3:55pm, 6:40pm, 9:25pm
  • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes and Shaw 12:20pm, 3:35pm, 6:50pm, 10:10pm
  • Good Boys 11:45am, 2:20pm, 4:50pm, 7:25pm, 10:00pm
  • Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood 11:20am, 3:00pm, 6:30pm, 10:05pm
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 11:25am, 2:15pm, 5:00pm, 7:50pm, 10:40pm
  • The Angry Birds Movie 2 10:45am, 1:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:45pm
  • The Angry Birds Movie 2 3-D 4:15pm
  • The Art of Racing in the Rain 11:00am, 1:40pm, 4:40pm, 7:20pm, 10:20pm
  • The Farewell Noon, 2:40pm, 5:15pm, 8:10pm
  • The Kitchen 7:40pm, 10:30pm
  • The Lion King 11:10am, 2:10pm, 5:10pm, 8:00pm, 10:45pm
  • Toy Story 4 10:35am, 1:20pm, 4:00pm
  • Where’d You Go Bernadette 10:20am, 1:00pm, 3:40pm, 6:20pm, 9:00pm

 

Century Marina

100 Tenth St., Marina

384-1002

  • Dora and the Lost City of Gold 11:30am, 2:05pm, 4:40pm, 7:15pm, 9:50pm
  • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes and Shaw 12:25pm, 3:35pm, 6:45pm, 9:55pm
  • Good Boys 1:00pm, 3:20pm, 5:40pm, 8:00pm, 10:20pm
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 11:45am, 2:25pm, 5:05pm, 7:45pm, 10:25pm
  • The Angry Birds Movie 2 11:10am, 4:25pm, 7:00pm, 9:35pm
  • The Angry Birds Movie 2 3-D 1:45pm

 

 

Maya Cinemas

153 Main St., Salinas

757-6299

Not available at press time. 

 

Northridge Cinemas

350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas

449-4168

  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged 10:15am, 12:35pm, 2:55pm, 5:15pm, 7:50pm, 10:15pm
  • Blinded By The Light 10:20am, 1:10pm, 4:00pm, 6:55pm, 9:45pm
  • Bring The Soul: The Movie 7:35pm
  • Dora and the Lost City of Gold 9:45am, 12:20pm, 2:55pm, 5:30pm, 8:05pm
  • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes and Shaw 9:30am, 12:40pm, 3:50pm, 7:00pm, 7:50pm. 10:10pm
  • Good Boys 10:00am, 12:30pm, 3:00pm, 5:30pm, 7:55pm, 10:25pm, 10:45pm
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 11:00am, 1:50pm, 4:40pm, 7:30pm, 10:20pm, 11:00pm
  • Spiderman: Far From Home 10:25am, 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 10:35pm
  • The Angry Birds Movie 2 9:30am, 10:30am, 1:00pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm, 5:00pm, 6:10pm, 7:30pm, 8:40pm, 10:00pm
  • The Angry Birds Movie 2 Noon
  • The Art of Racing in the Rain 11:40am, 2:20pm, 5:00pm, 7:40pm, 10:20pm
  • The Kitchen 10:55am, 1:35pm, 4:15pm, 7:05pm, 9:55pm
  • The Lion King 10:50am, 1:45pm, 4:35pm, 7:25pm, 10:30pm
  • Toy Story 4 9:40am, 12:15pm, 2:45pm, 5:20pm
  • Where’d You Go Bernadette 11:25am, 2:10pm, 4:50pm, 7:35pm, 10:25pm

 

Osio Theater

350 Alvarado St., Monterey

901-3119

  • Sea of Shadows 11:45am (Sat and Sun only), 2:00pm, 7:00pm
  • Echo in the Canyon 4:45pm
  • Love, Antosha Noon (Sat and Sun only), 2:00pm, 4:15pm, 6:45pm
  • Maiden 11:45am (Sat and Sun only), 1:45pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm
  • Mike Wallace is Here 1:30pm, 6:30pm
  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am 4:00pm
  • Pavarotti 4:30pm
  • Marianne and Leonard Noon (Sat and Sun only), 2:00pm, 7:00pm
  • A Boy Named Charlie Brown 10:00am (Sun only)

Lighthouse Cinemas

525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove

643-1333

  • Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood 11:00am, 3:00pm, 7:00pm
  • The Art of Racing in the Rain 10:50am, 4:50pm, 7:50pm
  • Where’d You Go, Bernadette 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm
  • Blinded by the Light 11:10am, 2:10pm, 5:10pm, 8:10pm

 

 

 MONTEREY COUNTY WEEKLY CLASSIFIEDS

Need that appliance fixed?  Lawn overgrown? Find all that and more in the Monterey County Weekly  Service Directory, click here.

Time for a haircut? Need a massage? Find all that and more in the Back Cover, click here.

Tags

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you