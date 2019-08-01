Tiffany Lologo reminisces on how, as a child, she would climb onto the roof of her Marina home to sing opera.
In April, the 29-year-old Lologo and her husband, Obed Lologo, served as backup vocalists for singer Kirk Franklin at the Stellar Awards, the premier television event for the gospel genre. The path to performing with a Grammy Award-winning artist wasn’t easy, but the experiences she had along the way would enrich the stories delivered in her lyrics.
She was asked to be the lead female vocalist for Monterey-based Back Together Again at the age of 16.
“Performing with them taught me how to interact with other musicians and work a crowd,” Lologo says.
Shortly after moving to Kansas City with her husband and two children, Lologo had an epiphany that music was the only thing she wanted to do. The family relocated once again, this time to Las Vegas so she could perform her take on R&B on the city’s music circuit.
Her first single, 2018’s “Rider,” expresses appreciation for romantic commitment. And Lologo feels compelled to write songs that deal with the struggles and successes of married life.
“A lot of mainstream music deals with issues that mostly impact younger women,” Lologo explains. “But women need songs they can relate to about work and families.”
Lologo’s low vocal range and everyday subject matter is reminiscent of artists like Lauryn Hill, yet she finds ways to put her own spin on the style. She describes her creative process as writing lyrics that rhythmically complement the instrumentals. For her single “Wind Down Time,” she based the song on the first line she thought of to fit a melody Obed created.
“You’ve been working hard baby/ I know it’s been a lot lately,” she sings. “I can see it in your eyes/ you don’t need to front it’s no surprise.”
Lologo is waiting for the right time to release a full-length project. Instead of racing to release an album, she prefers a strategy incorporated by popular artists who established themselves without record labels, releasing one single at a time.
“As an independent artist today the single release method keeps you relevant,” Lologo says. “Major record labels are losing control and you can build your own fan base online.”
TIFFANY LOLOGO 8pm Wednesday, Aug. 7. The Jade Lounge, 2110 North Fremont St, Monterey. $20. 324-4261,thejadelounge.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.