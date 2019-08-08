Real Estate 08.08.19

For Sale: 990 McClellan Ave., Monterey

$1,275,000 Recently Sold

266 Monterey Dunes Way, Moss Landing

Built: 1975

Size: 1,681 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, detached 2-car garage

Amenities: Ocean view through floor-to-ceiling windows; renovated throughout; marble countertops; river stone backsplash and fireplace surround.

Broker: Property in Santa Cruz, 818-7524

$1,700/mo. For Rent

3114 Crescent Ave., Marina

Size: 589 square feet

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Pet friendly; walking distance to shopping and entertainment; manicured grounds; large closets; guest parking.

Broker: Greystar, 824-6624

$825,000 For Sale

990 McClellan Ave., Monterey

Built: 1971

Size: 1,660 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, oversized 2-car garage

Amenities: New Monterey home on a large corner lot; wrap-around deck; views of Monterey Bay from vaulted, open-beam living room; fireplace; generously sized bedrooms.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty-Pacific Grove, 915-8989

 MONTEREY COUNTY WEEKLY CLASSIFIEDS

Need that appliance fixed?  Lawn overgrown? Find all that and more in the Monterey County Weekly  Service Directory, click here.

Time for a haircut? Need a massage? Find all that and more in the Back Cover, click here.

Pam Marino joined the Monterey County Weekly in November 2016. She covers the communities of Carmel, Pacific Grove, Del Rey Oaks, Pebble Beach and North County. She also covers tourism, health, housing and homelessness, business and agriculture.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.