$1,275,000 Recently Sold
266 Monterey Dunes Way, Moss Landing
Built: 1975
Size: 1,681 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, detached 2-car garage
Amenities: Ocean view through floor-to-ceiling windows; renovated throughout; marble countertops; river stone backsplash and fireplace surround.
Broker: Property in Santa Cruz, 818-7524
$1,700/mo. For Rent
3114 Crescent Ave., Marina
Size: 589 square feet
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Pet friendly; walking distance to shopping and entertainment; manicured grounds; large closets; guest parking.
Broker: Greystar, 824-6624
$825,000 For Sale
990 McClellan Ave., Monterey
Built: 1971
Size: 1,660 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, oversized 2-car garage
Amenities: New Monterey home on a large corner lot; wrap-around deck; views of Monterey Bay from vaulted, open-beam living room; fireplace; generously sized bedrooms.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty-Pacific Grove, 915-8989
