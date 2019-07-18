Real Estate 07.18,19

$550,000 Recently Sold

924 Via Verde, Del Rey Oaks

Built: 1954

Size: 2,276 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1-car garage

Amenities: Dual-level home with a huge family room; backyard; wood-burning fireplace; hardwood floors.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty-Pacific Grove, 277-2782

$1,250/mo. For Rent

11421 Seymour St., Castroville

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Centrally located unit near downtown Castroville; gas stove; newer flooring; front yard; separate storage area.

Broker: Aldina Real Estate, 840-3801

$6,910,000 For Sale

36296 Weston Ridge Road, Big Sur

Built: 1977

Size: 5,560 square feet

Features: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: A magical home designed by renowned Big Sur architect Mickey Muennig; walls of windows; main house with four bedrooms has views of ocean and Santa Lucia Mountains; guest cottage; 10-acre property; located above Garrapata State Beach.

Broker: Bambace Peterson Team Compass, 200-3178

Pam Marino joined the Monterey County Weekly in November 2016.

