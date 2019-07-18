$550,000 Recently Sold
924 Via Verde, Del Rey Oaks
Built: 1954
Size: 2,276 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1-car garage
Amenities: Dual-level home with a huge family room; backyard; wood-burning fireplace; hardwood floors.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty-Pacific Grove, 277-2782
$1,250/mo. For Rent
11421 Seymour St., Castroville
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Centrally located unit near downtown Castroville; gas stove; newer flooring; front yard; separate storage area.
Broker: Aldina Real Estate, 840-3801
$6,910,000 For Sale
36296 Weston Ridge Road, Big Sur
Built: 1977
Size: 5,560 square feet
Features: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: A magical home designed by renowned Big Sur architect Mickey Muennig; walls of windows; main house with four bedrooms has views of ocean and Santa Lucia Mountains; guest cottage; 10-acre property; located above Garrapata State Beach.
Broker: Bambace Peterson Team Compass, 200-3178
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.