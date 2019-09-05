$2,100,000 Recently Sold
114 Don Dahvee Lane, Monterey
Built: 1988
Size: 3,731 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3-car garage, guest house
Amenities: Custom-built estate in Alta Mesa neighborhood; includes main 4-bedroom house and a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom guest house; solar panels.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Grove, 238-8116
$2,100/mo. For Rent
3039 Marina Drive, Marina
Size: 860 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Amenities: Clean, well laid-out kitchen with lots of storage and decorative backsplash; pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit; close to shopping; easy highway access.
Broker: Sterling Property Management, 643-9400
$399,500 For Sale
75 Don Vincente Drive, Greenfield
Built: 2006
Size: 1,486 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: All bedrooms upstairs; nice-sized backyard; tile throughout; gas fireplace; double vanity sinks in master bathroom.
Broker: Pinnacles Real Estate Group, 970-9668
