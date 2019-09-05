Real Estate 09.05.19

For Sale: 75 Don Vincente Drive, Greenfield

$2,100,000 Recently Sold

114 Don Dahvee Lane, Monterey

Built: 1988

Size: 3,731 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3-car garage, guest house

Amenities: Custom-built estate in Alta Mesa neighborhood; includes main 4-bedroom house and a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom guest house; solar panels.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Grove, 238-8116

$2,100/mo. For Rent

3039 Marina Drive, Marina

Size: 860 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

Amenities: Clean, well laid-out kitchen with lots of storage and decorative backsplash; pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit; close to shopping; easy highway access.

Broker: Sterling Property Management, 643-9400

$399,500 For Sale

75 Don Vincente Drive, Greenfield

Built: 2006

Size: 1,486 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: All bedrooms upstairs; nice-sized backyard; tile throughout; gas fireplace; double vanity sinks in master bathroom.

Broker: Pinnacles Real Estate Group, 970-9668

