$1,835,000 Recently Sold
408 Mirador Court, Monterey
Built: 2004
Size: 4,730 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Located in the gated community of The Club at Pasadera; radiant heated stone floors; vaulted beam ceilings; unobstructed views of Mount Toro.
Broker: Carmel Realty Co., 241-2600
$2,800/mo. For Rent
23799 Highway 68, #3, Salinas
Size: 1,400 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, two carport spaces
Amenities: Single-level condominium; redwood deck; washer and dryer; access to pool, tennis courts, golf course; small dogs allowed.
Broker: Central Coast Property Management, 658-4006
$365,000 For Sale
1236 Avina Ave., Greenfield
Built: 2004
Size: 1,378 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Located in quiet Creekbridge neighborhood full of mature trees; new carpet and interior paint; new kitchen cabinets and appliances; wood-burning fireplace.
Broker: Legacy Real Estate Group – Soledad, 229-0663
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.