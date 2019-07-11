Real Estate 07.11.19

For Sale: 1236 Avina Ave., Greenfield

$1,835,000 Recently Sold

408 Mirador Court, Monterey

Built: 2004

Size: 4,730 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Located in the gated community of The Club at Pasadera; radiant heated stone floors; vaulted beam ceilings; unobstructed views of Mount Toro.

Broker: Carmel Realty Co., 241-2600

$2,800/mo. For Rent

23799 Highway 68, #3, Salinas

Size: 1,400 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, two carport spaces

Amenities: Single-level condominium; redwood deck; washer and dryer; access to pool, tennis courts, golf course; small dogs allowed.

Broker: Central Coast Property Management, 658-4006

$365,000 For Sale

1236 Avina Ave., Greenfield

Built: 2004

Size: 1,378 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Located in quiet Creekbridge neighborhood full of mature trees; new carpet and interior paint; new kitchen cabinets and appliances; wood-burning fireplace.

Broker: Legacy Real Estate Group – Soledad, 229-0663

Pam Marino joined the Monterey County Weekly in November 2016. She covers the communities of Carmel, Pacific Grove, Del Rey Oaks, Pebble Beach and North County. She also covers tourism, health, housing and homelessness, business and agriculture.

