Real Estate 08.01.19

For Sale: 74 Paseo Hermoso, Salinas

$310,000 Recently Sold

633 Sherwood Ave., King City

Built: 2007

Size: 1,584 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Two-story home across the street from Creek Bridge Soccer Park; light and bright interior; open floor plan that wraps into the kitchen.

Broker: Coldwell Banker Gay Dales, Inc., 320-3001

$1,775/mo. For Rent

8 Arkwright Court, #B-3, Pacific Grove

Size: 630 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, carport

Amenities: Quiet neighborhood; walking distance to Arnett Park, grocery stores and restaurants; water, garbage and sewer included in rent; coin-operated laundry on site.

Broker: Mangold Property Management, Inc., 372-1338

$995,000 For Sale

74 Paseo Hermoso, Salinas

Built: 1954

Size: 2,550 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Near San Benancio area on 2.7 acres; vaulted ceilings; large family room with fireplace; office; updated kitchen with dining area.

Broker: Shankle Real Estate, 214-6718

Pam Marino joined the Monterey County Weekly in November 2016. She covers the communities of Carmel, Pacific Grove, Del Rey Oaks, Pebble Beach and North County. She also covers tourism, health, housing and homelessness, business and agriculture.

