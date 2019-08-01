$310,000 Recently Sold
633 Sherwood Ave., King City
Built: 2007
Size: 1,584 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Two-story home across the street from Creek Bridge Soccer Park; light and bright interior; open floor plan that wraps into the kitchen.
Broker: Coldwell Banker Gay Dales, Inc., 320-3001
$1,775/mo. For Rent
8 Arkwright Court, #B-3, Pacific Grove
Size: 630 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, carport
Amenities: Quiet neighborhood; walking distance to Arnett Park, grocery stores and restaurants; water, garbage and sewer included in rent; coin-operated laundry on site.
Broker: Mangold Property Management, Inc., 372-1338
$995,000 For Sale
74 Paseo Hermoso, Salinas
Built: 1954
Size: 2,550 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Near San Benancio area on 2.7 acres; vaulted ceilings; large family room with fireplace; office; updated kitchen with dining area.
Broker: Shankle Real Estate, 214-6718
