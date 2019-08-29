$655,000 Recently Sold
1003 David Ave., Pacific Grove
Built: 1959
Size: 1,056 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1-car garage
Amenities: Bright living room with wood floors and cozy fireplace; stainless steel appliances; landscaped yard with areas for seating, gardening and storage; short drive to downtown or Asilomar State Beach.
Broker: Compass, 594-4752
$1,550/mo. For Rent
710 Talbot St., King City
Size: 750 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Located near shopping and Mee Memorial Hospital; carpet; carport; no on-site laundry; no pets.
Broker: Cardinalli Property Management Co., 375-0984
$3,999,000 For Sale
26187 Camino Real, Carmel
Built: 2019
Size: 2,811 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: New contemporary construction by Kristl Konstruction; oversized lot provides indoor-outdoor living space, with multi-slide stacking doors that allow kitchen, living room, back deck and garden to be connected.
Broker: Bay Homes and Estates, 277-9318
