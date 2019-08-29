Real Estate 08.29.19

$655,000 Recently Sold

1003 David Ave., Pacific Grove

Built: 1959

Size: 1,056 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1-car garage

Amenities: Bright living room with wood floors and cozy fireplace; stainless steel appliances; landscaped yard with areas for seating, gardening and storage; short drive to downtown or Asilomar State Beach.

Broker: Compass, 594-4752

$1,550/mo. For Rent

710 Talbot St., King City

Size: 750 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Located near shopping and Mee Memorial Hospital; carpet; carport; no on-site laundry; no pets.

Broker: Cardinalli Property Management Co., 375-0984

$3,999,000 For Sale

26187 Camino Real, Carmel

Built: 2019

Size: 2,811 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: New contemporary construction by Kristl Konstruction; oversized lot provides indoor-outdoor living space, with multi-slide stacking doors that allow kitchen, living room, back deck and garden to be connected.

Broker: Bay Homes and Estates, 277-9318

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

  • - Opinionated insiders news
  • - Foodie news
  • - Events calendar
  • - E-edition and comics
Your email is never shared.

Pam Marino joined the Monterey County Weekly in November 2016. She covers the communities of Carmel, Pacific Grove, Del Rey Oaks, Pebble Beach and North County. She also covers tourism, health, housing and homelessness, business and agriculture.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.