$2,888,000 For Sale
2832 Sloat Road, Pebble Beach
Built: 1952
Size: 4,261 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, detached 2-car garage
Amenities: Private Mediterranean estate home on 0.75 acre with mature gardens; floor-to-ceiling windows in great room framed by oak trees outside; custom kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops; four fireplaces inside and one wood-burning fireplace on back patio.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty-Pacific Grove, 277-2782
$418,990 For Sale
633 Molera Ave., Soledad
Built: 2017
Size: 1,571 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: New home in one of Soledad’s newest neighborhoods; open floor plan; granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen with separate island; farmhouse shutters; inside laundry; covered patio.
Broker: CSR Real Estate Services, 408-313-9735
$2,395,000 For Sale
San Carlos 3NE of 13th, Carmel
Built: 1978
Size: 2,030 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1-car garage
Amenities: Located in Carmel’s “Golden Rectangle,” south of Ocean Avenue near downtown and Carmel Beach; 6,000-square-foot lot; two master suites; abundant skylights; private patio with fire pit.
Broker: Coldwell Banker, 214-1990
$875,000 For Sale
309 Willow St., Pacific Grove
Built: 1931
Size: 1,558 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, detached 1-car garage
Amenities: English Tudor cottage-style home; easy walk to downtown; master bedroom and bathroom added upstairs in 1984; original hardwood flooring in good repair; custom kitchen cabinetry with cozy breakfast nook.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Grove, 901-5575
$655,000 For Sale
1864 Gamay Way, Salinas
Built: 1999
Size: 2,662 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage
Amenities: Large, elegant residence with vaulted ceilings in living room and curved staircase; custom remodels of kitchen and bathrooms; plantation shutters; freshly painted inside and out.
Broker: Aldina Real Estate, 212-6371
$2,100,000 For Sale
332 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley
Built: 1965
Size: 3,470 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage
Amenities: A mid-century modern country estate waiting to be restored to its magazine cover glory days; situated on four parcels totaling just under 4 acres; includes 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom guest house built in 2001; barn, horse stalls and pastures; 15 varieties of fruit trees, four types of berries and raised beds for gardening.
Broker: Coldwell Banker, 601-9559
$652,000 For Sale
3067 Sunset Ave., Marina
Built: 1999
Size: 1,508 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Cute home inside and out; new landscaping in the front and back yards with new irrigation systems; fresh interior and exterior paint; open floor plan with vaulted ceilings; workshop in backyard that includes a permitted full bathroom.
Broker: Coldwell Banker, 884-3919
$9,795,000 For Sale
566 Aguajito Road, Carmel
Built: 2012
Size: 9,787 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3-car garage
Amenities: “Tres Paraguas” designed by acclaimed architect Ron Mann is a modern architectural masterpiece; three giant rectangular steel roofs float above concrete buildings that sit on Gentry Hill with 360-degree panoramic view of Monterey Bay and nearby Jacks Peak; finishings by skilled artisans; 18-foot ceilings magnified by 12-foot glass panels that slide into the walls.
Broker: Bambace Peterson Team, 238-1380
