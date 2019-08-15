BTN_2832-Sloat.jpg

$2,888,000 For Sale

2832 Sloat Road, Pebble Beach

Built: 1952

Size: 4,261 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, detached 2-car garage

Amenities: Private Mediterranean estate home on 0.75 acre with mature gardens; floor-to-ceiling windows in great room framed by oak trees outside; custom kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops; four fireplaces inside and one wood-burning fireplace on back patio.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty-Pacific Grove, 277-2782

BTN_633-Molera.jpg

$418,990 For Sale

633 Molera Ave., Soledad

Built: 2017

Size: 1,571 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: New home in one of Soledad’s newest neighborhoods; open floor plan; granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen with separate island; farmhouse shutters; inside laundry; covered patio.

Broker: CSR Real Estate Services, 408-313-9735

BTN_SanCarlos.jpg

$2,395,000 For Sale

San Carlos 3NE of 13th, Carmel

Built: 1978

Size: 2,030 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1-car garage

Amenities: Located in Carmel’s “Golden Rectangle,” south of Ocean Avenue near downtown and Carmel Beach; 6,000-square-foot lot; two master suites; abundant skylights; private patio with fire pit.

Broker: Coldwell Banker, 214-1990

BTN_309-Willow.jpg

$875,000 For Sale

309 Willow St., Pacific Grove

Built: 1931

Size: 1,558 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, detached 1-car garage

Amenities: English Tudor cottage-style home; easy walk to downtown; master bedroom and bathroom added upstairs in 1984; original hardwood flooring in good repair; custom kitchen cabinetry with cozy breakfast nook.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Grove, 901-5575

BTN_1864-Gamay.jpg

$655,000 For Sale

1864 Gamay Way, Salinas

Built: 1999

Size: 2,662 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage

Amenities: Large, elegant residence with vaulted ceilings in living room and curved staircase; custom remodels of kitchen and bathrooms; plantation shutters; freshly painted inside and out.

Broker: Aldina Real Estate, 212-6371

BTN_332-WCValley-.jpg

$2,100,000 For Sale

332 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley

Built: 1965

Size: 3,470 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage

Amenities: A mid-century modern country estate waiting to be restored to its magazine cover glory days; situated on four parcels totaling just under 4 acres; includes 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom guest house built in 2001; barn, horse stalls and pastures; 15 varieties of fruit trees, four types of berries and raised beds for gardening.

Broker: Coldwell Banker, 601-9559

BTN_3067-Sunset.jpg

$652,000 For Sale

3067 Sunset Ave., Marina

Built: 1999

Size: 1,508 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Cute home inside and out; new landscaping in the front and back yards with new irrigation systems; fresh interior and exterior paint; open floor plan with vaulted ceilings; workshop in backyard that includes a permitted full bathroom.

Broker: Coldwell Banker, 884-3919

BTN_566-Aguajito.jpg

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0075.JPG

$9,795,000 For Sale

566 Aguajito Road, Carmel

Built: 2012

Size: 9,787 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3-car garage

Amenities: “Tres Paraguas” designed by acclaimed architect Ron Mann is a modern architectural masterpiece; three giant rectangular steel roofs float above concrete buildings that sit on Gentry Hill with 360-degree panoramic view of Monterey Bay and nearby Jacks Peak; finishings by skilled artisans; 18-foot ceilings magnified by 12-foot glass panels that slide into the walls.

Broker: Bambace Peterson Team, 238-1380

