Real Estate 07.25.19

For Sale: 324 Las Manzanitas, Greenfield

$3,300,000 Recently Sold

26040 Ridgewood Road, Carmel

Built: 1941

Size: 1,825 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1-car garage

Amenities: Remodeled in 2015; private backyard with lush gardens, heated patio, built-in barbecue and fire pit; surrounded by beautiful oak trees.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Rancho, 241-4458.

$1,995/mo. For Rent

300 Glenwood Circle, Apt. 250, Monterey

Size: 676 square feet

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Galley kitchen with built-in pantry; private balcony overlooking courtyard; pool, clubhouse and fitness center; small pet negotiable.

Broker: Monterey Bay Property Management, 233-7982

$420,000 For Sale

324 Las Manzanitas, Greenfield

Built: 2006

Size: 1.805 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Perfect home for a growing family; open-concept kitchen and family room; covered backyard patio perfect for entertaining; side yard with wide gate for storing boats or RV; solar panels.

Broker: TNT Realty, 905-8107

