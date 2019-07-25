Real Estate 07.25.19

$3,300,000 Recently Sold
26040 Ridgewood Road, Carmel
Built: 1941
Size: 1,825 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1-car garage
Amenities: Remodeled in 2015; private backyard with lush gardens, heated patio, built-in barbecue and fire pit; surrounded by beautiful oak trees.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Rancho, 241-4458.
$1,995/mo. For Rent
300 Glenwood Circle, Apt. 250, Monterey
Size: 676 square feet
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Galley kitchen with built-in pantry; private balcony overlooking courtyard; pool, clubhouse and fitness center; small pet negotiable.
Broker: Monterey Bay Property Management, 233-7982
$420,000 For Sale
324 Las Manzanitas, Greenfield
Built: 2006
Size: 1.805 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Perfect home for a growing family; open-concept kitchen and family room; covered backyard patio perfect for entertaining; side yard with wide gate for storing boats or RV; solar panels.
Broker: TNT Realty, 905-8107
