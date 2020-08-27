Mo’s River Road Grill bills itself as a neighborhood hangout, but it’s not the kind of place you meander to after you walk out your front door, run a few errands on foot and decide to stop for a bite to eat. About four miles off of Highway 68, the grill is surrounded by agriculture fields on one side and has a view of the Las Palmas and Indian Springs residential developments – and the rolling hills behind those homes – on the other.
On Aug. 19, that view was obscured by smoke from the River Fire, which exploded to life in the pre-dawn lightning storms that rolled through on Aug. 16. As of this writing on Aug. 25, eight homes had been destroyed and eight others damaged, while 13 other minor structures (Cal Fire’s word for outbuildings or sheds) had been destroyed, and one more damaged.
On Aug. 18, residents of the aforementioned developments, and of other housing areas on River Road, were ordered to evacuate as the fire crested on the ridgeline and crawled toward neighborhoods.
Walk through the wrong door at Mo’s River Road Grill that day and you walk into an ad hoc bedroom, with air mattresses and pillows piled in a corner. That’s because owner Terry Mohsin, her husband (and owner-manager of the adjacent Buena Vista Market, Mo Mohsin) and their children, Hana and Adam, were ordered to evacuate their Indian Springs home. On Aug. 19, the patio on one side of the restaurant is open and serving area residents with mask requirements and social distancing protocols in place, of course, as if wildfires aren’t enough of a disaster and we’re still in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On a separate patio, there’s a different menu and different clientele. If you’re a first responder working the fires, you’re welcome to come in during a break, grab a cold drink from one of the drink buckets, and choose from a special menu – there are salads (house or Caesar), a burger-fries-salad combo, grilled chicken and veggies, quesadillas, spaghetti and meatballs or chicken fettuccine on offer.
But you won’t find prices on that menu, because if you’re a first responder, they won’t take your money right now. The effort to feed first responders is coming out of the Mohsins’ own pockets and through word-of-mouth donations from the public.
On a recent visit on a smoky afternoon, a handful of firefighters are on the patio. As word of the Mohsins’ generosity spread, the numbers went up – they served more than 60 first responders on Aug. 23.
The Weekly spoke with Hana Mohsin, Mo and Terry’s daughter, while Terry was out buying more food and supplies.
Weekly: I accidentally walked into your bedroom this morning. Tell me what’s going on for you.
Hana Mohsin: I was at home and saw the flames and got a call saying we’re going to be evacuating. So we scrambled to get the dogs and the most important stuff we needed, family photos and papers and things that aren’t replaceable. Then my mom and I stayed here last night. So many people have been so kind in offering us places to stay, but we have to be here. This is where my parents’ business is.
Why the effort to feed first responders?
We gotta help out, right? We have tables set up for them, buckets with water and Vitamin Water, and there are granola bars if they pull over and need something quick. They’re so busy that they’re not here very often, but we had trucks stop in at 1am and we brought them snacks and water. We’re trying to offer them a veggie, a protein and some carbs, but if there’s something they want that’s not on the menu, we can do it.
If someone wants to help you help the first responders, how can they do it?
We have been accepting donations, and we’re fortunate to have people doing that, and people also have been bringing us food. But we’re happy to help out with whatever we can do for the community.
MO’S RIVER ROAD GRILL 275 River Road, Salinas. Call for hours. 998-7564, mosriverroadgrill.com
