On its own, cinnamon packs a powerful punch. But cinnamon and coffee together makes for a craveable combination. Case in point? The near-ubiquitous Mexican mocha with coffee, cinnamon and chili pepper.
The Beerded Bean features an obligatory Mexican mocha (available hot or as a blended frappe), but the canela cold brew has emerged as a cult favorite at the new Salinas shop.
This cold brew is reminiscent of a traditional café de olla – hot coffee infused with cinnamon and a touch of piloncillo sugar. Owners Eric Del Real and Ernest Rodriguez remix that classic coffee concoction with smooth cold brew – slowly steeped from the shop’s private-label beans – infused with cinnamon (that’s the canela) and finished with a splash of almond milk. Bottled, it’s a portable potion, but you’ll still want to linger to enjoy each sip of subtle spice.
Look for this bottled brew in the cold case at the downtown Salinas coffee shop or at The Beerded Bean’s farmers market appearances in Monterey (Fridays) and Salinas (Wednesdays and Saturdays).
THE BEERDED BEAN, 210 S. Main St., Salinas. 578-2085, thebeerdedbean.com
