The co-owners of Crepes of Brittany, Daniel Peron and Thierry Crocquet, opened the creperie on Fisherman’s Wharf in 2010, but relocated a few years ago to downtown Monterey’s Portola Plaza. In those nine years, they’ve worked to make sure people know crepes are more than just a French pancake.
Weekly: Why crepes?
Peron: I had a crepe place in Stockton before. He [Crocquet] happened to walk in one day and asked me if I was interested in going into business with him. One year later, I called him up to see if he was still interested and he was, so I sold my business and moved to Monterey.
Are crepes different in France?
Crocquet: So one example, a galette is a buckwheat crepe. You don’t see that in most American creperies. When we cook, we cook all our ingredients, everything cooks on the inside of the crepe on the grill. An American will use a sweet crepe and throw everything in like a burrito after the crepe’s made.
Have you ever thought of experimenting?
Crocquet: We’ve talked about a couple things but…
Peron: We try to keep it simple.
Crocquet: Yeah, it’s kind of whatever is traditional, like if you go to Alabama, fried chicken is traditional. If you were to go to Brittany, that’s what we’re hoping to offer.
What’s the most popular crepe?
Crocquet: The most popular on the sweet menu is strawberries and cream cheese. For savory crepes, the majority like the egg combinations with vegetables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.