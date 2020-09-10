In May, Ranjan Roy, who co-publishes the business-technology newsletter Margins, told the story of a friend, a pizza shop owner who never agreed to use the food-delivery service DoorDash to get his pies delivered, but found himself caught on a bizarre DoorDash ride anyway.
On the restaurant’s Google listing, there was a link to a DoorDash order-for-delivery button – something he had never asked for, because he didn’t want to do deliveries. And as customers availed themselves of that option, the shop owner found himself facing problems: the drivers didn’t have insulated bags for the pizzas, so they would arrive cold and customers took to Yelp to complain.
But perhaps most importantly, the prices DoorDash listed were wrong, the result of DoorDash scraping data from the pizzeria’s website and not verifying the information. A specialty pizza that cost $24 was being charged the price of a basic cheese pizza, or $16. But upon pickup, the DoorDash driver would be forced to pay the full price – and DoorDash, in turn, would have to pay what the driver paid out.
As recounted in GQ Magazine, Roy crunched the numbers and found if his friend ordered 10 pizzas for himself, he’d profit $10 after the cost of ingredients. But if he put dough without toppings in the boxes and had them delivered to himself, he would profit $75 for every 10 pizzas ordered.
“Roy’s friend reportedly tried this for several nights, partly because they were both curious to see how long it would take DoorDash to notice,” the GQ story stated. “Apparently, they never did.”
“Was this a bit shady?” Roy writes in Margins. “Maybe, but fuck DoorDash.”
In Salinas, Cherry Bean Coffee House & Roastery co-owner Todd Williams can relate to the pizzeria owner. Beginning in early August, he started receiving phone calls from DoorDash’s corporate offices, asking if he’d consider joining the platform.
“I’d say, ‘No, thanks.’ First, I don’t like doing phone orders. Second, I’m dealing in coffee that’s hot and spillable,” Williams says. “And I don’t like having a third party responsible for my product, yet not really responsible for my product.
“If there’s a problem with a drink when it gets there, if the drink is delivered cold, for example, the customer isn’t going to blame DoorDash. I’m the one on the hook for that.”
Williams thought that was that – DoorDash called a few times and asked him to partner, he said no, end of story.
But then the phone orders started coming. And when he declined to take orders over the phone, Dashers, as the drivers are often referred to, started coming to the shop to order. Williams says he might not have noticed, except for one thing: Dashers are issued a credit card by the company. Where the holder’s name would normally be, there was a series of numbers instead – the link between the company and the Dasher’s digital wallet.
When Williams reconciled the books, he found he had unwittingly filled 40 DoorDash orders.
“I started thinking, how is DoorDash selling my stuff and I don’t know it? I go on the platform, I’m listed and the menu is from 2015. I’ve been through three price increases since then.”
A latte a customer buys at the counter is $3.25. The price on DoorDash is $2.90. And if a DoorDash customer orders anything additional – an extra shot of espresso, or a shot of flavored syrup – the price is even higher, but DoorDash doesn’t have any of that information on their platform.
And DoorDash, which lost $450 million in 2019, has to make up the difference between what they say the cost is, and the actual cost.
Williams has tried to get DoorDash to de-platform the Cherry Bean, and the last corporate employee he spoke to said they would take care of it. The company refuses to communicate with him via email, he says, and more than two weeks after he extracted the promise by phone, Cherry Bean is still listed.
“I have instructions for the staff that if someone asks to place an order via DoorDash, they are to actively dissuade them,” Williams says. “I may be cutting off my nose to spite my face, but this is my brand I’m trying to protect.”
