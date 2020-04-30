At Main Street Bakery, across the street from Salinas High and just a short walk from City Hall and the Monterey County Government Center, owner Luz Cedillo would normally be busting out wedding and First Communion cakes this time of year. She’d be planning catering orders for post-prom events and graduation parties, working on menus for the school districts that hire her for their own end-of-the-school-year celebrations, putting together fruit and muffin platters for early morning government meetings and making dozens of burritos for team events at various local businesses. At 3pm on a weekday, her shop would be loaded with Salinas High School kids snagging a post-school treat.
But on this weekday at 3pm, the bakery is empty, except for her own school-age kids working behind the counter as her husband and mother work in the kitchen. She’s getting a lot of business from hospitals and medical offices; pharmaceutical reps are buying lunches for doctors’ offices, and hospitals are bringing in food so staff members don’t have to leave the facilities during their shifts. Business is down, as it is for every restaurant that’s stayed open for takeout or delivery during the pandemic, but Cedillo says she can make it another two months before she has to think about a possible temporary closure.
In the meantime, she’s paying it forward, with the help of like-minded customers who have asked her to do just that. It’s something one customer had started at Christmas – handing Cedillo extra cash to pay for the next customer who came in. That same customer asked her to start it again when shelter in place went into effect.
So far, customers have donated over $1,000 to the effort. Some ask for meals to be directed to certain organizations – employees at the mental health organization Interim, for example, was one customer’s request – and some have asked Cedillo to give coffee or food to the homeless. She’s also working with the Facebook-based community group All In Monterey and donated 50 sandwiches to their regular Saturday effort to feed the homeless. Main Street Bakery was just certified as “blue” by the Blue Zones Project, a public health initiative, and Cedillo also made vegetarian lentil soup that Blue Zones volunteers recently distributed to people in need.
“We’re really blessed. Of course we have all been affected but we’re here and open and able to keep seven people on payroll,” Cedillo says, despite the fact that she applied for the federal Payroll Protection Program and didn’t get approved through her bank. “Yes it’s going to be different in the future, but hopefully it doesn’t stay different for a long time.”
About a mile away from Main Street Bakery, El Charrito has also kept open, with takeout or delivery options, and with an eye toward paying it forward in another way. Any hospital employee, or any first responder, can get a free meal consisting of a burrito, housemade chips and an agua fresca at El Charrito through the month of April.
Kenya Moncada, whose grandmother, mother and uncle own El Charrito, says she’s not sure how many free meals the West Market Street store has given away, but they may extend the giveaway through mid-May.
“We’ve been fortunate to stay open and we’re fairly busy and we wanted to take care of the people who are taking care of us,” Moncada says. “We’re showing our gratitude and we’re trying to do our small part for the community.”
Sometimes a small part is a slice, as in a slice from Allegro Pizzeria in Carmel, where owner Jeano Brucia Abraham hands out free slices to firefighters, paramedics and police officers. In addition, people can call Allegro and, for $25, Allegro will send $66 worth of food to local clinics or hospitals.
“I have a pile of people who want to help, and we’ve sent food to clinics in Big Sur, Ryan Ranch, Carmel and Marina,” Abraham says. His son is a doctor at CHOMP, and they’re working on a way to deliver to the ER – it’s a challenge because each piece must be individually wrapped.
“We’d like to do it for people who work in grocery stores – talk about front line – they see more people than police and fire,” he says, “but we’re not there yet.”
