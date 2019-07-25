Adrian Jimenez >> Blue Aces Bake Shoppe
First, a spelling lesson.
Macaron: a delicate French sandwich cookie. Macaroon: a dense coconut cookie popular among American bakeries. Macron: the president of France, who has probably eaten a lot of macarons, but maybe not too many macaroons.
Barring any surprise presidential appearances, you’ll find two of these three at Blue Aces Bake Shoppe in Salinas.
The French macarons – in whimsical flavors and a rainbow of colors – quite literally stand out in the bakery’s pastry case.
Owner Adrian Jimenez picks a new theme for each month’s macaron menu. June celebrated summer in California with selections like campfire s’mores and rosé. This month is an homage to the summer carnival: bright yellow “poppity” corn, pastel pink frosted circus cookie, neon green caramel apple and more. When August arrives next week, get ready to go back to school with macarons inspired by nostalgic favorites like childhood cereals and the classic PB&J.
So put this Salinas shop in your regular rotation, because you’ll definitely want to collect all of their colorful cookies.
BLUE ACES BAKE SHOPPE, 8 W. Gabilan Street, Salinas. 975-4714, blueacesbakeshoppe.com
