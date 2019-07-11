Jeremy DeWeese >> Fire On Wheels
The margherita pizza is one of Italy’s most well known epicurean exports. Some say the famous pie was created for Margherita of Savoy’s visit to Naples in 1889 to celebrate the unification of Italy. Others put its debut almost 100 years earlier with its name honoring the artful arrangement of torn mozzarella like petals of a margherita (daisy) flower.
Whatever the provenance, it’s become a staple of pizzerias worldwide.
At Fire On Wheels, chef-owner Jeremy DeWeese crafts his with the same care and attention as in Naples.
He starts with heirloom Caputo flour – the favorite of Italian pizzaioli – that gives the dough a light and airy texture. On top are crushed tomatoes, fresh fior di latte mozzarella and delicate ribbons of basil. A mobile wood oven gently crisps the dough, forgoing the blackened char that’s common in wood-fired pizzas.
While his margherita skews traditional, DeWeese’s other selections are decidedly American inventions, like barbecue pork or prosciutto and peaches.
FIRE ON WHEELS MOBILE. Find Fire On Wheels at the Pacific Grove farmers market on Mondays and outside Carmel Valley Chophouse on Tuesdays. 298-0977, fireonwheels.net
