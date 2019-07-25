The Monterey Fish House was started 25 years ago by Chef David Digirolamo, his brother and a friend. Even today it remains an extended family affair. Although Digirolamo is the only remaining founder, his wife Nikki fills a variety of roles at the restaurant – which is handy, with David often out fishing. Meanwhile, Matt Horburgh has served as the manager for 23 years.
The longevity is due to dishes that draw in customers and make them feel at home. On any given night there are lines out the door, familiar faces at the tables and a stock of fresh fish ready in the kitchen.
Weekly: Do you think that being family-owned changes the way a restaurant is run?
Horsburgh: Of course. Family restaurants – we’re more like a close family here.
Digirolamo: I think we also tend to deal with other families as well. For instance, our pasta is sourced from a local family. Our desserts are sourced from a local family. So it’s kind of like one family working with another family.
When you go home do you cook?
Horsburgh: Me personally, I don’t cook. I don’t even have my refrigerator plugged in.
Digirolamo: And in contrast, I’m like a little princess at home. It’s like being at the Fish House every night. David does a lot of the cooking.
There’s probably fresh fish there too, right?
Digirolamo: Fresh fish, whatever – he can make a meal out of what I think there’s nothing to eat.
Horsburgh: Whatever he touches he’s really good at.
Digirolamo: Adds some magic to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.