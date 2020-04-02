Morsels 04.02.20

TAKEOUT TIME: Even before the shelter-in-place order came down, Monterey County’sEnvironmental Health Bureau contacted all 2,000 permitted food entities in the county with information on what it would take to keep operating during the Covid-19 pandemic. Hundreds of restaurants are doing to-go, and former Weekly food writer/all-around foodie Raúl Nava has compiled a list of who’s open when. Check it out at bit.ly/mocorestaurantlist.
TIP YOUR SERVER: It’s no surprise that people who work in the service industry are struggling. If you’re still employed, here’s a cool idea to help them out: Send a virtual tip. Go toserviceindustry.tips and search for Monterey; a rotating list of locals will appear and you’re invited to tip using Venmo. We suggest you also raise a glass – whatever’s in your quarantini right now (it can be anything, right?) in their honor.
BEER THIRTY: It used to be that if you ran out of something, you could swing by the store and it was no big deal. Now you need to hold your breath the entire time and not touch anything. OK, not quite, but we all know how it feels. Good thing Carmel Craft Brewing Company is delivering beer (you can also pick up). Mad Otter Ale changed my life for the better this week. 776-3379, carmelcraft.com.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: The California Grocers Association has this message for consumers: Stop panic buying. “If the system can run normally, there are no problems with restocking on a normal basis,” spokesperson Dave Heylen says. “Overbuying puts a strain on the entire supply chain.”
STORE TEAM: Speaking of grocery stores, some are offering seniors-only hours to minimize the risk of exposure. Those stores include Target in Sand City; Safewway in Del Rey Oaks;Whole Foods in Monterey; and Andronico’s in P.G.
WORKING FOR IT: There are many “unsung heroes” continuing to work through the pandemic, and many of them are helping to keep us fed. Some of them (school cafeteria workers) are featured in the story to the left. Many of them are working at grocery stores to keep our kitchens stocked. Many are harvesting, fertilizing and tending to crops in the agricultural fields in the Salad Bowl of the World. To all of you who are continuing to work at a personal risk to yourself: Thank you. And if you have stories to tell – good, bad, ugly – about your work producing food, you can reach us at eatanddrink@mcweekly.com.
