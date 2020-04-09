A DOOR OPENS… There’s been a huge amount of news lately about businesses shutting their doors. Gladys Parada did the opposite: On April 6, she opened Babaloo Cafe & Cuban Cuisine(at 1123 Fremont Blvd. in Seaside, in The Press Club space). She’s largely kept her food truck menu, with four simple yet flavorful sandwiches, a noodle bowl, plantains and a soup, and made some adaptations – takeout only, through the open garage door, but she’s stoked to be in business even in a pandemic. “This is just what I do, and I love to do it,” Parada says. Open 11am-6pm Monday-Friday (takeout only), 901-3900.
FISHY BUSINESS… I remember when Real Good Fish was a startup, being run by two guys primarily out of my garage (one of those founders was my housemate at the time – yes, we got to eat the extra fish) delivering to a handful of locations. Last week, the Moss Landing-based company announced a massive expansion: They’re now offering home delivery in seven states. Congrats. realgoodfish.com.
QUARANTINI CLASS… Pearl Hour in Monterey had quickly established itself as a hot new watering hole before the pandemic. Now, proprietor Katie Blandin has reinvented the business to do bottle delivery (to Monterey, Carmel, P.G. and Seaside) and she’s doing virtual mixology sessions. Get your cocktail supplies, then tune in for inspiration. 229-4132 (text to order), instagram.com/pearl_hour.
KNIVES OUT… Speaking of virtual classes: PigWizard, aka Jonathan Roberts, is offering butchering demo videos. Order meat online, pick it up, then go home and watch. They’re also doing their famous Scotch eggs for Easter. pigwizard.com.
HERBAL ESSENCE… Virtual culinary classes are all the rage these days. Chef Brandon Miller ofIl Grillo (closed for now) released a series of videos filmed in his Salinas backyard about how to harvest and preserve culinary herbs. All you need is a few seeds and tiny bit of dirt, sun and water. (Or just a patch of dandelion greens.) bit.ly/brandonmillerherbs.
TO-GO GO-TO… A reminder that foodie Raúl Nava and friends are keeping a list of which food establishments remain open during the pandemic. If you want to know where to eat, check out bit.ly/mocorestaurantlist – and send the team of volunteers your updates so it stays as up-to-date and comprehensive as possible. Another resource is the Weekly’s new “Good To Go” section (pages 27 and 29) for who’s open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.