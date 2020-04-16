Morsels 04.16.20

GONE SHOPPING… At Russo’s Wholesale Produce in Del Rey Oaks, shelter-in-place meant that wholesale orders from restaurants plummeted by about 80 to 90 percent. But fresh produce (plus a few other staples like eggs, milk, OJ and bacon) is still available. So the family business started doing something new: direct-to-consumer sales. Order online by 11:30am for same-day curbside pickup, and call (899-2022) when you roll up. “We have a full warehouse of fruits and vegetables,” Kristin Russo says. “We are very busy, and people are really appreciative.” 120 Calle Del Rey Oaks, russospro.com.
SALAD DAYS… Farmers markets are essential businesses, and many are still open – and present a lovely excuse to get you out of the house and shop local. On Sundays from 10am-2pm, the Marina Farmers Market is at 215 Reservation Road and the Carmel Valley Farmers Market is at 9550 Carmel Valley Road; the Pacific Grove Farmers Market runs 3-7pm Mondays at Central and Grand; the MPC Farmers Market (9am-2pm Fridays) has relocated to Del Monte Center near Starbucks; the Salinas Farmers Market is Saturdays (9am-1pm on West Gabilan).
SOUP FOR YOU… Mary Chamberlin, author of The Travelling Soup Pot cookbook, hosts a free virtual cooking class on Thursday, April 16 from 2-3pm. Email brickman@brickmanmarketing.com to register, and you’ll receive the recipe and call-in instructions. The class is live, so you can ask questions as you go.
JUST ADD WATER… Bigoli Fresh Pasta is now doing ready-to-make recipe boxes with pasta, sauce, cheese and… bacon, thanks to Baker’s Bacon. All you have to do is order ahead ($32-$37/serves six) and pick up a box. “Business evolves and when everyone comes together we all win,” Sales Manager Nick Costas says. “Our restaurant business was down about 90 percent, and this is helping keep our employees here.” 899-4422, bigolifreshpasta.com. Pick up 426 Orange Ave., Sand City or Baker’s Bacon at 445 Reservation Road, Marina. bigolifreshpasta.com.
PUB FARE… Do you miss the vibe at Grower’s Pub in Salinas, where you can’t be seated without running into familiar faces? Us too. But you can still order to-go. Through Sunday, April 19, the featured wine pairing is Twisted Roots’ Petite Sirah. It’s $25 a bottle – allow its robust hearty fullness to wash away your quarantine blues. Order ahead (call 754-1488) and pick up from 4-7pm at 227 Monterey St.
