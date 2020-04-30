FEED THE NEED… Many restaurateurs are rising to the occasion in different ways (see story, left). The Shake family – restaurants include Old Fisherman’s Grotto, Scales and Fish Hopper– have committed to feeding all 500-plus employees and their families daily, for free, for the duration of shelter-in-place. They’re also raising money for meals for front-line workers; feedthefrontlinesmonterey@gmail.com or sabussafari.com to donate or learn more.
HELPING HANDS… Many service industry workers are applying for unemployment, sometimes attempting to get help from an overburdened Employment Development Department call center. In some cases, restaurateurs are dispensing help themselves. David Fink of Mirabel Hotel and Restaurant Group (Cantinetta Luca, Aubergine) is hosting weekly Zoom meetings for staff to go over the nitty gritty crap of filing for unemployment, applying for Cal Fresh and the like – and giving staffers a chance to reconnect and boost morale.
SO SAUCY… Many of us have exhausted our list of recipes and are desperate for some new food inspiration. If that’s you, Osteria del Mar is open for curbside pickup (at a 20-percent-off deal). That includes some of their sauces to-go, so you can still cook at home – in about six minutes. A pristine filetto di pomodoro sauce (that’s plum tomatoes, caramelized onion, garlic and basil) sounds nice… over a year-old box of pasta in the pantry? Don’t worry, they sell fresh pasta to-go, too. 32 Cannery Row, Monterey. 920-2738, osteriaalmare.com.
SOMETHING TO SAVOR… Their days are normally spent delivering local (harvested-to-order!) produce to local restaurants. Now, Savor the Local is delivering to people. They offer two boxes: one of produce, one with other kitchen essentials such as honey and cheese. Pro tip: Eating local honey can help with spring allergies. That way, you’re less likely to sneeze in the grocery store and send everyone around you into abject panic. savorthelocal.com.
MOVIE NIGHT… I miss dining out, and also going to the movies. While Maya Cinemas is most definitely closed to the public, their popcorn machines are still running, cranking out movie theater popcorn and candy concessions to-go. Bust out your favorite La-Z-Boy, put on a recording of someone obnoxiously whispering behind you, bury your hand in a bag of buttered popcorn and, for a split second, you’ll forget you’re still home. Pick up from 2-5pm Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. mayacinemas.com/popcorn-pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.