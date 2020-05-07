Morsels 05.07.20

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK… It wasn’t Liliana Rodas de Araujo’s plan to open her new cafe in the midst of a global pandemic. Nevertheless, she persisted. And we now have Cafe Guarani – a Paraguayan cafe and bakery in Pacific Grove. For Liliana and her family, who together run the restaurant, this opening marks the culmination of a lifelong dream to share her family recipes and the culture of Paraguay’s Guarani people with their community. Pastries include sweetbreads with guava and caramel biscuits, and savory offerings – all gluten-free – similar to empanadas and sopes. They also serve yerba mates. For the time being, naturally, it’s takeout only. 111 Central Ave., P.G. 747-1551, cafeguarani.com.
HARVEST SEASON… Nonprofit Everyone’s Harvest is keeping farmers markets in Marina and Pacific Grove open during the pandemic. They are deemed essential, help keep agricultural workers employed (important) and help keep the community eating healthy (also important). Beyond social distancing guidelines at the markets, they’ve rolled out a new program that lets you order online and arrange a time to pick up. everyonesharvest.org.
HOUSE MARGARITA… Baja Cantina Grill is offering margaritas and tap beer for pickup. Or if you prefer to make your own, they’ve offered their house recipe for all you thirsty citizens out there. Here goes: put ice in a glass, add 2 ounces of silver tequila, 1 ounce of freshly squeezed lime juice, 1 ounce of triple sec or another orange-flavored liqueur, shake with fury and garnish with a slice of lime. (Have margaritas yet been clinically proven to reduce stress and increase quality of life?) 625-2252, 7166 Carmel Valley Road, carmelcantina.com.
DÉJEUNER SUR L’HERBE… Paris Bakery is feeding romantic souls with prepared picnics. While we can’t dine out, we can still throw down a blanket (in our backyard, mind the restrictions in parks and on beaches) and drink wine with dinner while listening to Edith Piaf. Call ahead to order your custom picnic at 646-1620 or check out parisbakery.us.
ICE CREAM REVIVAL… Warm weather is here, and Revival Ice Cream offers tasting party packs including three scoops each of five flavors and five cones. Get creative and experiment with your own toppings. That shaved coconut you bought at the beginning of quarantine? Now’s your time to shine. Available for delivery every Thursday. 747-2113, revivalicecream.com.
