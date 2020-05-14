Morsels 05.14.20

RAISE A GLASS… Many local businesses are going to great efforts to provide relief for essential workers in the way they know how: food and bev. Enter Alvarado Street Brewery, which came out with a new IPA called All Together, raising awareness for hospitality workers affected by the pandemic. A portion of proceeds for All Together will go directly to ASB’s 100-plus-person staff. Available for pickup at 1315 Dayton St. in Salinas, 800-3332.
HAIR CARE… Teddy Balestreri is the VP of hospitality operations for Cannery Row Company, and has a big goal: to raise $20,000 for grants to unemployed restaurant workers. To that end, if he reaches $20K in donations (for Restaurants Care, a nonprofit of the California Restaurant Association) he’ll shave his head. It is kind of the pandemic look, after all – who knows when barbers can come back? To donate, text Restaurants16 to 71777 to donate.
OPEN UP… Limited retail reopenings are a go, but for restaurants, things remain status quo. Still, as shelter-in-place continues, more are cracking their doors open again for takeout-only business, including Ocean Sushi Deli (open daily from noon-6pm in Monterey and Pacific Grove). 645-9876, oceansushi.com.
LIGHT THE TIKI TORCH… Hula’s Island Grill is also back, with a revised menu that keeps many beloved pupus and some heavely drinks. Open noon-8pm Thursday-Saturday and 3-8pm Monday-Wednesday. Order ahead by phone: 655-4852, hulastiki.com.
MAKING THE MARKET… Monterey Bay Certified Farmers Markets are also back as harvest season ramps up, with the Carmel Farmers Market on Tuesdays (9am-1pm) at the Barnyard and at Del Monte Center in Monterey on Sundays (8am-noon), starting May 17. fromourmarket.com
BISTRO BASICS… La Bicyclette is again open for to-go service as well, with a limited menu daily from 3-7pm. But fear not, that includes lots of things most of us wouldn’t make at home, like wood-fired pizzas and chocolate mousse for dessert. 333-6502, labicycletterestaurant.com.
PUB FARE… One of the hardest meals to execute at home to restaurant-quality is a good ol’ fashioned burger. Britannia Arms of Monterey has come to the rescue. They’re now open for takeout (11:30am-7:30pm Thursday-Sunday) 656-9543, britanniaarmsofmonterey.com.
