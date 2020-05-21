Morsels 05.21.20

OPEN SESAME… Every week that passes, a few more restaurants crack open their doors for takeout service, meaning it’s not a culinary desert even if we can’t sit and eat together. (Well, except at one defiant Carmel restaurant, The Tuck Box; see Spin, p. 17.)
DOWNTOWN REBOUND… In Monterey, Melville Tavern is back with outstanding burgers, wood-fired pizzas and other entrees. Order ahead and they’ll bring your food out to you curbside; 484 Washington St., 643-9525, melvilletav.com. East Village Coffee Lounge is open for takeout coffee, tea, pastries and sandwiches. You can order in person or by phone. 498 Washington St., 373-5601.
TORTILLA HEAVEN… El Charrito is open with their online ordering option (or in person, and a six-foot-spaced line). The packs of tortillas remain as hard to get as ever, but the burritos come wrapped in buttery perfection. 122 W. Market St., Salinas. 424-9446, elcharrito.com.
BARN DANCE… In Carmel, The Barnyard management is exploring whether they can offer outdoor seating in the courtyard as restaurants reopen. That remains an open question, but a bunch of restaurants are still serving, including Allegro Pizzeria and Aabha Indian Cuisine.From Scratch and Sur reopened this week. Plus, the farmers market (9am-1pm Tuesdays) is back. thebarnyard.com/directory.
JOIN THE CULT… Cult Taco is back, with breakfast and lunch tacos and burritos, as well as take-and-bake meals like enchiladas. And don’t forget the all important “to-go margarita,” arguably the best new phrase to be normalized by the coronavirus. 481 Alvarado St., Monterey. culttaco.com.
TACO KIT… Cult Taco’s sister, Cultura, has a delivery program with four consecutive weekly deliveries of food and drink, delivered to your doorstep. This makes a nice (but strangely apocalyptic) gift, plus they’re offering 10-percent off for anyone over age 60. To order, email michelle@culturacarmel.com; culttaco.com.
SUPER SAUCE… Speaking of different and elegant and excellent ways to do Mexican: Villa Azteca is still relatively new, but the food tastes like it’s made by long-time experts. That’s because this family-owned and -operated restaurant – which dishes up classics with smoky, earthy sauces – is run by experts. Order ahead for pickup. 157 Main St., Salinas, 256-2669.
