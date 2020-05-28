OPEN TABLES… While shelter-in-place continues, the good news is that more restaurants are reopening for takeout and delivery, which helps keep some staffers paid, and keeps us happy and full. Eat well, buy local, stay safe.
PUB FARE… It might still be a while until we can gather in the nautically themed bar, but The Crown and Anchor is open for takeout. They’ve got a limited menu that still offers good ol’ Cornish pasties, bangers and chips and cottage pies – plus Guinness and their decadent sticky toffee pudding. 4-8pm daily, 150 Franklin St., Monterey. 649-6496, crownandanchor.net.
GOING GREEN… The Salad Shoppe is probably best known for its salad bar, but there’s that issue of touching shared tongs. (Will we ever do that again?) The takeout menu includes salads, soups, sandwiches and wraps. 10am-6pm Mon-Fri, 1138 S. Main St., Salinas. 422-9600, saladshoppe.com.
CLASS ACT… The joy of sharing a cheese plate and wine with friends here will have to wait, but Patria is back with a wide-ranging takeout menu of salads, pizzas, pastas and dinner plates like Jaeger Schnitzel, lamb shank and roasted half chicken. 4-7pm Tues-Sun, 228 S. Main St., Salinas. 424-5555, patria.top-cafes.com.
SWEET TOOTH…One of the hottest new gathering places last year was Alta Bakery. Their divine baked goods are still available for takeout, as are boxes with a brunch or lunch spread including quiche, croissants, scones and coffee. For one flakey, buttery moment, life might feel pleasant again. 502 Munras Ave., Monterey. 920-1018, altamonterey.com.
CARRY ON WITH CURRY… Siamese Bay already did takeout before the shutdown, and still offers a full menu of Thai curries, noodles, soups and more. By design, they readily accommodate all kinds of dietary needs and preferences – vegetarian, gluten-free, varying spice desires? No problem. 131 Webster St., Monterey. 373-1551, siamesebayrestaurant.com.
PAINT BY DRINK… For those of you who require an artistic outlet because you’re a) experiencing an artistic awakening, or b) are so desperate for stimulation that you’ll try anything, Sovino Wine Bar hosts an online painting class Saturday, May 30 at 6pm. The $30 entry fee includes art supplies, delivered to your doorstep. While you’re at it, pick up some discounted wine during their warehouse sale. 641-9463, sovinowinebar.com.
