Morsels 06.04.20

DISTANCE DINING… Big news for the Monterey County restaurant industry: On May 30, theCalifornia Department of Public Health gave the green light to reopening for in-person dining – with health protocols in place. The new world of going out to eat means wearing a mask (except when seated) and fewer tables to ensure distancing. Takeout is still an option at many spots (and at some, the only option), but the culinary wheels are again turning.
END OF AN ERA… Local restaurant giant Tony Tollner is retiring, and sold his Downtown Dining empire – Montrio Bistro, Rio Grill and Tarpy’s Roadhouse – to Mona Calis and Ken Donkersloot. Deal 1.0, for nearly $5 million, fell apart with both buyer and seller suing each other. Now it’s go time, and the new owners say they plan to keep all three general managers and three chefs on board. Unrelated: Curbside pickup is starting up at these beloved spots.
RAISE A PINT… During the shutdown, Yeast of Eden closed – and rebranded. They’re back, asAlvarado Street Brewery and Bistro. (They’re the second spinoff of the original Alvarado Street location, after Salinas.) The Carmel Plaza spot is already well positioned to maximize outdoor seating. And with the new name, they’ll be able to offer more beers – the YOE label will remain, plus ASB offerings, says GM Wendy Walker. 293-8621, asbcarmel.com.
POCKET CHANGE… When Kent Ipsen and Chef Frederico Rusciano started putting in work to open The Pocket, this is not how they expected to serve their first guests. But here we are, and they’re making it work. They delayed their grand opening, but they’re now open for takeout. Lincoln between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 626-8000, thepocketcarmel.com.
CHEFS IN TRAINING… Nonprofit Rancho Cielo in Salinas is known for its culinary academy as a practical education program for kids who aren’t thriving in traditional school. Now they’re offering student-cooked dinner for curbside pick-up. Their menu includes options like gnocchi primavera and “best-ever” fried chicken – and homemade gelato for dessert. Order by Thursday for pickup 4-7pm Fridays. 444-3521, reservations@ranchocieloyc.org.
CON QUESO… Sazon Express has decided it’s time to bring back an old favorite: carne asada nachos with Peruvian beans, jalapeños, melted cheese and more salsa and sour cream than you can shake a tortilla at. 431 Tyler St., Monterey. 230-0570, sazonmonterey.com.
