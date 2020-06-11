Morsels 06.11.20

EAT YOUR VEGGIES… FreshRX is a partnership between local farmers markets and health care providers. Doctors “prescribe” fresh fruits and vegetables to patients, and the prescriptions subsidize farmers market groceries. Everyone’s Harvest now has three markets open (Marina, Pacific Grove and at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital). Two more Salinas markets will open on June 16 (at the WIC office at 632 E. Alisal St.) and June 17 (at Natividad, 1441 Constitution Blvd.). 384-6961, everyonesharvest.org.
COFFEE FOR A CAUSE… Who knows when movie theaters will be back, but Osio Theater-adjacent Cafe Lumiere is open for takeout, 9am-3pm Monday-Friday. This week, 100 percent of revenue will be donated to Campaign Zero and the Bail Fund to promote police reform and support Black Lives Matter. 365 Calle Principal, Monterey. 920-2451, cafelumineremonterey.com.
PASTA POWER… Mezzaluna Pasteria & Mozzarella Bar is back. All staff members will be in PPE: Pasta Preparation Equipment. Just kidding. They’ll be looking as classy as ever, masks included. They open at 4pm for happy hour and 5pm for dinner, serving a new spring menu and cocktails. 1188 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 372-5325, mezzalunapasteria.com.
AL FRESCO… Long evenings spent eating Italian food with your family are finally back – and you don’t have to the dishes. Cibo Ristorante is open for indoor and patio dining, 5-10pm daily. 301 Alvarado St., Monterey. 649-8151, cibo.com.
GARDEN GROW… Food doesn’t just grow on trees. Oh wait, it does. Nonprofit MEarth has shifted focus curing the pandemic from hands-on education to growing as much food as possible, and in partnership with Carmel High School’s volunteer-run This Club Saves Lives and Food Bank for Monterey County, has been packing 150 bags of veggies every week for people in need, with plans to expand even more.
LATE NIGHT… We’re not judging – sometimes you need wings at midnight. The Wingstop (two in Salinas, one in Seaside) is open for takeout well after lots of other options are closed. Daily from 11am-midnight. 422-9464, wingstop.com
ICE CREAM REVIVAL… Are you finding ice cream flavors in your freezer are played out? Revival Ice Cream has a new limited-edition flavor: fig leaf and blackberry jam, a blueish purple delight. 463 Alvarado St., Monterey. 747-2113, revivalicecream.com
