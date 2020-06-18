Morsels 06.18.20

Pagrovia Blooming… Pacific Grove’s experiment with closing downtown streets for outdoor restaurant seating drew a crowd when it kicked off on Friday, June 12. A new popup, Lucy’s, is getting in on the action at Grand and Lighthouse. Joleen Green and Tamie Aceves (who brought you P.G. favorite Crema) have been busy crafting the concept of a surf-inspired hot dog joint with a menu that features insanities like a Hot Cheeto-Encrusted Pastry-Wrapped Hot Dog and a pomegranate sorbet mimosa with ice cream from Marianne’s. The team is also at work on a bricks-and-mortar restaurant in the old An Choi on Lighthouse Avenue.
Swirl Responsibly… Wine tasting rooms have been cleared by public health officials to reopen, and many are. On River Road, Odonata, Puma Road, Wrath, Pessagno and Manzoni are again open for tasting. In Carmel Valley, Bernardus, Seabold Cellars and Joullian are back; and in Carmel, Taste Morgan, Silvestri Vineyards, Scratch, McIntyre, Caraccioli Cellars, Holman Ranch, Kori and Windy Oaks are pouring again. Cheers.
Carnivore’s Delight… Celebrate dad with a classic summer cookout. The Meatery in Seaside has got the goods – dry aged burgers or hand-dipped corn dogs (a foodie-quality corn dog?!). Calling 656-8810 to order, then pick up noon-5:30 Sunday, June 21. themeatery.us.
Meat Box… What says Happy Father’s Day like a meaty feast? Chef Tony Baker’s Baker’s Bacon is offering meal kit boxes on Friday, June 19 for curbside pickup in Marina. They’re loaded with steaks, or a breakfast box with bacon, eggs, bread, fruit and jam. 250-0606, bakersbacon.com.
More Dad Love… If you’re looking for last-minute Father’s Day plans (we won’t tell him you forgot), Chef Cal Stamenov is honoring former Wills Fargo steakhouse as “Cal’s Fargo” by cooking up a classic menu all weekend. The meal – with garlic bread, prime rib and Meyer lemon shortcake – is $99 for two (to-go only) at Lucia Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That’s in addition to a Sunday sit-down option. 658-3400, bernarduslodge.com.
Paella with Pop… Another Father’s Day special comes courtesy of Chef Gus Trejo serving up paella negra mixta at Esteban 4-8:30pm Friday-Sunday, for sit-down service only (they’ve got a spacious patio). The Valencia-inspired recipe features duck, sausage, mussels and prawns. 375-0176, hotelcasamunras.com/dining.
