Morsels 07.02.20

SMELL THE COFFEE… Seaside has a new food truck that’s also a drink truck. Bella Bee Coffee is Ginger Snell’s mobile espresso bar and bakery (with emphasis on organic/vegan/gluten-free ingredients), using beans from Seaside roaster Acme Coffee Roasting Co. Plus, they make smoothies. Plein air ordering solves the pandemic-era problem: To enter or not to enter this establishment? It’s located at 1265 Noche Buena St. in Seaside, in the parking lot of Mal’s Market. 917-5748, bellabeecoffee.com.
SPEAKING OF FOOD TRUCKS… The Happy Anchor, started by Stefanie Ashby and Chef Brett Lakey, is serving up “California comfort food” at the Filipino Community Hall at 629 Pearl St. in Monterey. 11am-3pm Monday-Friday. The menu includes tater tot nachos, bacon a la carte and an entire menu of grilled cheese sandwiches in addition to more sensible and healthy options like salads and soups. They’re also ramping up rib production for a special Fourth of July barbecue offering. Call ahead to reserve yours at 760-5404, happyanchortruck.com.
CALLING ALL DIY-ers… The Monterey County Fair is still a place for friendly competition, and you’re invited to submit your pies, homebrew or jam. The deadline for most submissions is Aug. 7; visit the website for details and submission guidelines. Note, the September manifestation of fair rides, games and food is cancelled. montereycountyfair.com.
CArbo-LOADING… While it’s possible that we may not be able to travel to Paris for a very long time, we can thankfully still eat French pastries. Family-owned Paris Bakery has stayed open throughout the lockdown for takeout, and is now allowing guests to sit indoors. They’re open daily (except Tuesday) from 7am-2pm at 271 Bonifacio Place in Monterey and 1232 Broadway in Seaside. 646-1620, parisbakery.us.
WALK IT OUT… Fisherman’s Wharf has 13 restaurants and three candy shops. Tourism is back, and locals are welcome too, as long as they adhere to the same rules of physical distancing and mask-wearing. Locals’ discounts still abound at several spots, masks are being distributed for free on weekends thanks to the Fisherman’s Wharf Association and Gathering for Women, and almost all of those food establishments (except Big Fish Grill) have reopened. You can also find some rewards and offers at montereywharf.com.
