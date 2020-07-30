Morsels 07.30.20

ROAM ON IN… Rise + Roam on Mission and Seventh in Carmel has reopened for business with a new menu and an all-star crew. Tanya Matta, formerly at Carmel Valley Ranch, is the executive pastry chef; Todd Fisher and Bastiaan DeWinter moved from Folktale Winery to be the vice president of culinary operations and food and beverage director, respectively; and Jay Madrid, sommelier from Il Grillo, also joins the scene. With so much change it’s good to know that organic, Roman-style pizzas are sticking around and can be consumed on their outdoor patio, or for takeout (available via curbside pick-up). Details at facebook.com/riseandroambakery.
TAKE THE CANNOLI… Tutto Buono Eataliano is now open at their new location, 598 Lighthouse Ave. in Monterey. According to the social media buzz, there was quite the line on opening day, as people snagged classic Italian street food such as Sicilian-style pizza, sandwiches, cannoli and more. As per the pandemic, right now they’re offering to-go and catering options only. facebook.com/tuttobuonocatering.
HOPPY BUPS OF JOY… Alvarado Street Brewery and Grill in Monterey and Alvarado Street Brewery and Bistro in Carmel (formerly Yeast of Eden) are embracing patios for outdoor dining. The original Monterey spot offers lots of dining options including the Chicano Burger and a variety of pizzas (since we’ve stumbled upon that theme) with chorizo in the mix. The Salinas ASB location has no opening date in sight but is still taking to-go orders for canned beers at burphopsnow.com.
GMO MUST GO… Whether it’s dining out or a home-cooked meal, it seems that the consumption of organic produce is on the rise. According to the Q2 2020 Organic Produce Performance Report by the Organic Produce Network, “total organic fresh produce sales and volume registered double-digit growth in the second quarter of 2020.” The biggest driver of this trend? Packaged salads.
PLANT LIVING… Speaking of eating more produce, three Salinas restaurants just made the list of Blue Zones-approved restaurants for demonstrating their commitment to helping diners achieve healthier lifestyles. Get your veggies on at Culturas Hidalgo y Oaxaca at 473 E. Market St., Portobello’s at 150 Main St. and Main Street Bakery and Catering at 711 S. Main St. Blue Zones is a community-based initiative designed to help people make healthier food and lifestyle choices.
