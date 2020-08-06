BAY WATCH… La Bahia at 675 LIghthouse Ave. in Monterey is open with some great new additions – birria and quesabirra are available on the weekends, mulitas are on hand throughout the week, and “Miche Friday” gives added reason to look forward to the weekend menu with michelada love. Their Jeezy’s Miche Mix is also available in five locations; check them out on instagram.com/labahia_restaurant.
BIERGARTEN LIVING… The (relatively) new owners of XL Public House have reached an agreement with their neighbor Mi Tierra to serve beer and food in their newly opened beer garden behind the building. With new orders of draft beers coming in soon and a specialized menu for XL patrons, it’s the latest spot in Oldtown Salinas to embrace the outdoor lifestyle. Check out their beer menu on Untappd.
VEG OUT… National Farmers Market goes until Aug. 8. Help spread the word by visiting your closest farmers market (outdoor grocery shopping never seemed so good) and by using #FarmersMarketWeek, #FarmersMarketsAreEssential and tag the Farmers Market Coalition with @FMCorg on social media.
EAST OF EATIN… After 47 years, the Steinbeck House at 132 Central Ave. in Salinas will close indefinitely after a final dinner Friday, Aug. 7. The nonprofit that runs the restaurant, the Steinbeck House Guild, hopes to raise enough funds to reopen once the pandemic ends. Keep an eye out on their website (steinbeckhouse.com) for ways you can support their fundraising efforts such as drive-thru barbecue and a soon-to-be launched GoFundMe.
OVER AND OUT… More closure news: Crazy Horse Restaurant in Monterey is closed until further notice and in Pacific Grove, Alberto’s Ristorante, led by chef-owner-minor celebrity Alberto Bonatelli, has closed, although it’s unclear if that’s permanent or temporary.
HELPING OUT… The uncertainty during Covid means some restaurants will not survive. Luckily, local businesswomen Annee Martin and Maren Elwood found a way that everyone can lend a helping hand through Kindness Monterey. They’ve partnered with a CSU Monterey Bay initiative, GetVirtual.org, which gives local businesses tools to adapt to the virtual landscape and extend businesses online. Find out more at kindnessmonterey.com – where you can also buy a gift card (to give restaurants a needed cash infusion now) to use later (when it’s safe to dine out again).
