Morsels 08.13.20

- DRINK UP… Cantinetta Luca is back in full effect, outdoors. Mixologist Daniel Watson is behind the bar with two signature drinks – the blood orange margarita made with homemade blood orange and grapefruit juice and the summerberry sour, which includes his homemade shrub (a syrup of local strawberry, blackberries and raspberries) and vodka, finished with a thin layer of egg white. New outdoor seating, complete with umbrellas and heaters, is now available on Dolores Street in Carmel.
- GOING SOUTH… Locals’ favorite (and almost always packed) Eva’s Café has opened a new location in South Salinas next to Grower’s Pub. The same great food that has been covered by the Weekly (the huaraches, swoon, are just one example) that’s on offer at the original Williams Road location is also available in the new joint. The new location is roomier, and you can enjoy one of the best chavelas in town.
- NEW NOMS… Lollapalooza in downtown Monterey reopened on Aug. 7, complete with a new patio for outdoor dining and new food and cocktail menus to go along with a new name – simply PALOOZA. Speaking of old-turned-new: Tarpy’s Roadhouse is under new ownership by Ken Donkersloot and Mona Calis. The takeout menu is loaded with small plates and sandwiches that make for perfect summer picnic fare, and their heartier big plates are available to go as well. View patio and to-go menus at tarpys.com, and check out their Facebook page for live music events – a pandemic-era upgrade to the already-charming courtyard.
- WINE DOWN… J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines announced the launch of its consumer virtual tastings program, Wednesdays through Sundays. These private, curated tastings promise to deliver “a high-touch sensory experience for consumers to explore J. Lohr’s diverse portfolio from the comfort of home.” Make a reservation following the procurement of a bundle at jlohr.com/virtual-tastings. Line up your wines, some glasses, and prepare to spend one hour guided to taste and smell (that part is not virtual).
- FAMILY MEAL… Main Street Bakery & Catering in Salinas is selling family meals in August. Pre-order by noon on Friday with your choice of 12 chicken, cheese or vegetarian enchiladas; they come with refried beans, salad, sour cream and salsa, all for $29, and pick it up Saturday between 1-3pm. As owner Luz Cedillo puts it, they’re not too spicy and easily feed a family of four. Call 771-2253 to order.
