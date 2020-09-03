Morsels 09.03.20

BREW CREW… Ordinances passed since the pandemic began have made things interesting for a lot of tap houses. In order to be able to sit and have a pint of beer, one has to purchase food (restaurants are OK, bars are not). This makes things difficult, but also presents an opportunity to discover new eats. Post No Bills (600 Ortiz Ave., Sand City) has teamed up with Tricycle Pizza on Thursdays and Fridays. They open at 3pm for to-go orders, with patio seating for food and beer starting at 4pm. Another notable partnership for PNB is with Tortas al 100. Download the new Tortas al 100 app to order ahead and to find their location.
CUPPA JOE… Good news for coffee lovers: Coffee Break-Water and Leaves (95 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey) reopened on Sept. 2. The waterfront coffee shop will feature new hours (9am-3pm Wednesday-Friday, and 11am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday). No cash, cards only.
COCKTAILS TO GO… No one had a Covid-19 strategy before anyone knew a pandemic was coming. But take a look at innovations like Pearl Hour (214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey) where you can snag a drink box featuring all the fixings to make snazzy cocktails at home, and where a back patio has been remodeled into something beautiful and now serves as a daytime cafe while bars are on the closure list (see above). They’ve partnered up with a number of local establishments for events as well; look for one Sept. 5 with Seaside’s Ad Astra Bread Co. and Other Brother Beer Co. (877 Broadway, Seaside).
AL FRESCO… We are getting more options as more restaurants get on the outdoor dining train. Mezzaluna Pasteria (1188 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove) has reopened for to-go and outdoor dining. Get a freshly made pasta with one of their signature cocktails such as the Fig Martini – and enjoy the ocean view. L’esarcot (Fourth and Mission, Carmel) has opened its doors as well; reservations recommended.
AL FRESCO… Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse in Carmel is getting some new additions to its menu, with Sous Chef Bryan Copp leading the charge. Follow @7dsteakhouse on Instagram for all the details. Toro Sushi and Sake Bar (Fifth and Dolores, Carmel) is offering a unique experience with sake flights being put together by sommelier Stephen Wilson. Follow their (fairly) new Instagram account, @torosuschicarmel.
