Morsels 09.10.20

END OF AN ERA… Chef Tim Wood, who for almost a dozen years led the kitchen at Carmel Valley Ranch (and by some estimations, deserved a Michelin star or two for his innovative cuisine), was let go on Aug. 28 amid yet another management change. Negotiations on the terms of his departure (specifically a severance/compensation package) are ongoing. A statement offered to the media by Carmel Valley Ranch’s publicity team blames the pandemic: “We were put in the position of making very difficult and painful decisions [due to Covid-19],” the statement reads.
CARBS TWO WAYS… Seaside’s Other Brother Beer Co. and Hanloh Thai Food are teaming up on Saturday, Sept. 12 with a do-it-yourself boxes-and-beer combo. Pre-order by Thursday, Sept. 10. If you miss out, visit Other Brother’s parklet – called “Herman’s Landing” – where you can munch on Ad Astra Bread Co. eats while enjoying your brew. Meanwhile, Ad Astra’s pastry chef, Michelle Lee, will be part of the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship.
IN VINO VERITAS… September is California Wine Month and as the harvest moves forward in uncertain times, with wildfires everywhere, there’s still a lot to celebrate in Monterey County. De Tierra Vineyards in Carmel has opened up two parklets with enough space to accommodate 16 people. Scratch Winery in Carmel is open by reservation only. Twisted Roots Vineyard in Carmel Valley opens their patio Thursday-Sunday with Chardonnay ready for drinking.
VIVA COLLABORATION… September is also Hispanic Heritage Month, or El Mes de la Patria (Month of the Fatherland) for México – an occasion that inspired a collaboration among Casas De Humo Barbecue & Catering, El Charrito, and Guadalajara Bakery in Salinas. Get your eat on from 5pm-7pm Wednesday, Sept. 16, with pollo asado, arroz y frijoles and salsas frescas, plus El Charrito’s swoon-worthy tortillas and pan dulce. instagram.com/casasdehumobarbecue for details; preorder by Sept. 13.
Scene Change… In Pacific Grove, sad news for fans of Alberto’s Ristorante, where Chef Alberto Bonatelli long served up simple and authentic Italian home-cooking: the Forest Avenue joint has closed permanently. The good news: a Thai restaurant will be opening in its place.
