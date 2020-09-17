Morsels 09.17.20

EASY BEING GREEN… P.G.’s Mezzaluna Pasteria & Mozzarella Bar (1188 Forest Ave.) follows the strict standards set by the Green Restaurant Association, an association that encourages restaurants to green their operations in seven categories. Mezzaluna scores particularly high in recycling, limiting food waste and sourcing sustainable ingredients. Besides that eco cred, there’s the food: Customers can pick up ready-to-cook pastas, along with sauces such as bolognese and puttanesca.
DELIVERING LOVE… Full Hearts (a program of Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services) saw a need to feed families and is offering weekly deliveries of healthy produce, essential supplies – and hope. “A simple trip to the grocery store is already rife with fear for families with a child who has cancer or other life-threatening illnesses and is immunocompromised,” per a statement. “Covid-19 made this difficult task nearly impossible for parents.” To get involved, email sandy@jacobsheart.org.
ACHIN’ FOR BACON… Have you ever gone through your list of subscriptions (wine, streaming apps, Beanie Babies) and wished you could add bacon? Now you can. Baker’s Bacon is offering the Bacon Club. You can get a 5-pound box of different types of bacon once a month, shipped straight to your door. bakers-bacon.myshopify.com.
DOUGH DREAMS… Blue Aces Bake Shoppe (8 W. Gabilan St., Salinas) is gearing up to reopen its small but efficient storefront soon, eyeballing Sept. 17 as the date. Check out instagram.com/blueacesbakeshoppe to keep up to date – and to drool over pictures of delicious-looking macarons.
SPICE IS NICE… Pescadero Restaurant (San Carlos between Ocean and Seventh, Carmel) is changing things up this fall. First, there’s now brunch (10am-2pm Sundays). Also, in celebration of pumpkin spice season, they rolled out four new margaritas: apple pie; pear and honey; cantaloupe and chile; and the Pumpkin Spice Margarita which we are assured tastes just like a pumpkin spice latte, only with alcohol. pescaderocarmel.com.
JAVA JIVE… Speaking of pumpkin spice, the season is indeed upon us. Beerded Bean (210 S. Main St., Salinas) is serving up some delicious new creations by their baristas, including a pumpkin maple latte, a straight maple latte and the pumpkin spice latte.
