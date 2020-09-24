LOVE FOR LOCALS… Downtown Monterey is not just for tourists. Montrio Bistro (414 Calle Principal, Monterey) has launched Locals’ Night on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, offering a 25-percent discount on great eats like the 48-hour bacon (with almond butter, pickled apples, arugula and honey) and cocktails by award-winning spiritsmith (or, formally, executive mixologist) Anthony Vitacca. Guests must show ID with a Monterey County address to receive the discount. Locals’ night runs through October.
BREAK OUT TAKEOUT… Speaking of Montrio, newish owners Ken and Mona Donkersloot, who also own Tarpy’s Roadhouse (2999 Highway 68, Monterey) and Rio Grill (Highway 1 at Rio Road, Carmel) are in the final days of their 60-day effort to help the Food Bank for Monterey County. Through Sept. 30, 10 percent of all proceeds from takeout orders at all three restaurants go to the nonprofit. (Pro tip: This is for takeout only, and does not apply to delivery orders.)
THAT’S AMORE… There’s the moon, there’s your eye and there’s a big pizza pie (you kids can look up the reference if you want). But Dawn’s Dream Winery (Seventh and San Carlos, Carmel) is rolling out an excellent pizza night, from 5-8pm every Friday, with pizzas by Chef Rich Pépe. Great idea for a wind-down to the week, and tasting room hours on Fridays will be extended to 9pm.
STREET EATS… Even as the construction on Main Street in Oldtown Salinas continues, restaurants are indeed still open. That includes Patria (228 Main St.), which has constructed a big and beautiful parklet in the plaza area in front of the restaurant. Snag a seat, snag a cheese plate or charcuterie board or go big with Jaeger schnitzel with handmade spaetzle or a bone-in rib-eye with potatoes au gratin and creamed spinach. You may not get the old-school European atmosphere of the restaurant’s gorgeous interior, but you will get the same great food.
WINE-N-DINE… That Passionfish (701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove) has a passion for wine is not new. What is new is their wine club. Once a week, the popular spot will offer three bottles that they promise “will more than likely have a theme.” Check out their Instagram or Facebook (@passionfishpg) pages for an updated list every Sunday, and to learn more about how to sign up.
