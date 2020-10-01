Morsels 10.01.20

BREAD OF LIFE… Some distressing news for Seaside’s popular Ad Astra Bread Co. The building they’re in, at 877 Broadway Ave., has insufficient power to fire their ovens, so they’ve been running off a generator – a massively costly proposition and one owner Ron Mendoza says he can’t sustain. They’ve shut down until PG&E can upgrade their panel. Mendoza has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help defray costs of the work, and to pay his suddenly unemployed employees for a few more weeks.
LET THEM EAT CAKE… A trip to Rosine’s in Monterey always feels like a party – that cake case is swoon-worthy. We hope they went big for their own 40th birthday, which was Sept. 30.
MO LOVE… The altruistically minded Mo’s River Road Grill (275 River Road, Salinas) hosts a benefit 11am-4pm, Saturday, Oct. 3, for families who lost their homes to the recent wildfires. Tri-tip and chicken meals are available for pre-order; call 596-7144 to order.
BEER AND ’ZA… XL Public House (127 Main St., Salinas) is teaming up with its neighbor, Little Sicily, on a great lunch deal. From noon-3pm Friday-Sunday, snag a small pepperoni pizza and a draft beer for $15.99. Other Little Sicily items on the XL menu include calzones and Italian-style sandwiches.
WINE AND ’ZA… Feeling that pizza craving, but prefer wine? Il Vecchio (100 Central Ave., Pacific Grove) has you covered. They brought back their sourdough-crust pizza weeknights.
BIG STRAW ENERGY… Love those squishy tapioca pearls? A new boba trailer, Bobalicious and Bites, has rolled into town. Find it from noon-8pm Tuesday-Sunday at 398 Fremont St. in Monterey (behind the Exxon). Among the offerings: 14 milk teas, five non-milk teas and noshes including a butter chicken roti wrap and veggie samosas.
TAP IN… Now that we’re all in on outdoor dining, Fourth Street Taphouse (25 Fourth St., Gonzales) has a new beer garden. Check it from 3pm-8pm Thursday-Saturday. A food purchase is required and Fourth Street is teaming up with some great vendors to make it happen, with cheesesteak sandos from Casas de Humo Barbecue and Mexicali-style hot dogs from El Cachanilla.
VOLUME DOWN… A bummer reminder from the Monterey County Healthy Department: No live music is allowed at restaurants under state guidelines.
