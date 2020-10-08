Morsels 10.08.20

SERIOUSLY APP-EALING… Fall is hard cider season, or at least that’s what US Weekly magazine published in an article identifying the hottest trends for fall 2020. US gave a shout-out to local favorite Twisted Roots Cider (12 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley). If you needed another reason to visit their snazzy tasting room, they’ll be donating a portion of tasting room sales on Oct. 17 and 18 to another local favorite, Animal Friends Rescue Project.
EATING FOR GOOD… Kindness Monterey, a campaign initiated to help individuals in need and restaurants that have been challenged as the result of the coronavirus and fire emergencies, will present its second online Care-A-Thon live concert from 6-7pm on Sunday, Oct. 25, on their YouTube channel. Kindness Monterey has teamed up with some notable groups such as The American Institute of Wine & Food, All In Monterey and SeeFood.
NOOD DUDE… New season, new menu offerings? Sign us up! At Mezzaluna Pasteria & Mozzarella Bar, Chef Soerke Peters has launched a new fall menu with dishes that include pancetta di maiale (using amaro-glazed pork belly, parsnip puree and Umbrian lentils). For fans of octopus, Polpo alla Griglia – a medley of grilled octopus, braised sunchokes and Calabrian peppers, tied together with a Romesco sauce – is a new addition. Peters also elevates clam chowder with his Zuppa di Vongole, with added torched bone marrow and a side of country toast.
SOUTH BOUND… Need to get out of the house, even for just an afternoon? Take a road trip, head south on Highway 101, and explore some great food gems. Check out Castro’s Surf N Turf (721 Broadway, King City) where the menu rings true to the establishment’s name with a mix of Baja-style fish tacos, aguachile and tri-tip sandwiches, all under one roof. Then there’s Cork and Plough (200 Broadway, King City) which features contemporary American food starring local, seasonal ingredients. And while they have new beers in honor of Oktoberfest, the whiskey flight here deserves special attention. And if you’re looking for a sweet treat while in this neck of the woods, Neveria y Paleteria Maru (110 S. El Camino Real, Greenfield) offers aguas frescas that quench a thirst in a way no sports drink can. Also: a milkshake made with Trix cereal. Get out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.