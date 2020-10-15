Morsels 10.15.20

STASH AWAY… When times got tough for local restaurants due to the Covid shutdown, Gabriel Georis and Brandon Miller put their heads together and came up with a simple yet effective way to feed more customers. Here comes: Chef’s Stash, a boxed food service that offers local veggies, fruits, fresh meat and seafood. Order by 5pm on Tuesdays to pick up from 3-7pm Fridays on Mission Street between Fifth and Sixth in Carmel. thechefsstash.com
LA CREME RISES… Tamie Aceves, who recently shut down popular Pacific Grove brunch spot Crema, crossed a hurdle to opening a new restaurant at the Point Pinos Grill. P.G. City Council voted 4-3 on Oct. 7 to award Aceves’ La Creme Hospitality, Inc., with a lease in the city’s golf course clubhouse. The owners of the current company in the space, Ardent Culinaire, were unsuccessful in pleading their case to stay.
BREWSKI ‘N’ BRISKETS… The weekends just got a little better at the Village Tap Room with the addition of a food truck from 831 Catering. Owner Jessica Trask is teaming up with childhood buddy Joe Talley to offer craft beers on tap, with Talley’s menu of pulled pork, brisket and burgers, as well as vegan options like Beyond Sausage and veggie wraps. Yes, and loads of fries. The food truck will park outside from 1-8pm Saturdays and Sundays (19 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley).
CALI CHIC… Some businesses are shrinking, and some are expanding. In Camel, Ashleigh Hutchison, owner of The Annex Carmel, the uber-cool wine bar at the Crossroads, just curated a setting that makes the pastime of sipping and shopping easy. She opened The Lanai, a boutique oozing with Hawaiian vibes featuring crafty creations like jewelry, home goods and handmade ceramics. It’s located next door to The Annex, where you can get wine flights such as Island Hopping for $25, which includes four wines from around the world.
SENSE MEMORY… Haute Enchilada and Galleria (7902 Moss Landing Road) is bursting with creativity after a Covid shutdown. The café has re-opened and offers al fresco dining in their secret garden from noon-5pm, Wednesday-Sunday. Their menu has shifted slightly, with more vegetarian fare, as they concentrate on sustainability. This is a favorite spot for locals, so reservations are highly recommended. They’re closed Monday and Tuesday.
