The Meatery >> Jason Balestrieri
Who puts mayonnaise on a muffaletta? Or mozzarella, for that matter? And where’s the mortadella?
“Ours is a loose interpretation,” explains Chef Jason Balestrieri of The Meatery. They use a different bread, add fennel pollen to the relish and pretty much ignore the rules governing New Orleans’ fabled sandwich – except for the one that says the muffaletta should play like Mardi Gras on the palate.
There’s a haze from the house-smoked ham, a twang of salami and a richness from the mozzarella – and yes, there’s a layer of provolone, so they didn’t break every tradition. More importantly, there’s all the color and wanton earthiness of the olive relish.
Each bite can bite can be tangy, sweet or spicy. The relish is a carnival of roughly chopped olives, pickled vegetables, garlic, capers and sweet cherry peppers doused in olive oil and vinegar. Yet somehow through this din, the smoky, mineralic savor of the meat rises and lingers.
Maybe the chefs of New Orleans should play by The Meatery’s rules. It’s a sandwich worthy of its own classic status.
THE MEATERY, 1534 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 656-8810, themeatery.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.