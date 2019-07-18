Justin Robarge >> Montrio Bistro
Purists will tell you that what Montrio Bistro serves is not typical poutine. They would be right about that. In Chef Justin Robarge’s version there are no cheese curds, there is no puddle of thick brown gravy… and what the hell are strands of pickled onion doing on the plate?
In poutine’s brief evolution, the combination of curds and fries remain relatively constant. Gravy became part of the recipe in the early ’60s and many believe it essential for a rich, hearty plate. Perhaps, however, the Canadian pub favorite deserves a little upgrade. In place of mild curds, melted Swiss cheese drips through each bite, providing a grassy tang that fills in behind the smoky savor of bacon. The sauce – a red wine reduction – is at once fruity, meaty, mineralic and tart. Instead of smothering the fries, it seeps in and creates a dense foundational savor that catches on with the bacon, cheese and even the onions.
This is not the “mess” of poutine’s origin stories. It is instead a defty composed dish – one that somehow still manages to convey that disheveled, substantial, ordinary yet fully satisfying poutine of tradition.
MONTRIO BISTRO, 414 Calle Principal, Monterey. 648-8880, montrio.com
