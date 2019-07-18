Taste 07.18.19
Dave Faries

Justin Robarge >> Montrio Bistro

Purists will tell you that what Montrio Bistro serves is not typical poutine. They would be right about that. In Chef Justin Robarge’s version there are no cheese curds, there is no puddle of thick brown gravy… and what the hell are strands of pickled onion doing on the plate?

In poutine’s brief evolution, the combination of curds and fries remain relatively constant. Gravy became part of the recipe in the early ’60s and many believe it essential for a rich, hearty plate. Perhaps, however, the Canadian pub favorite deserves a little upgrade. In place of mild curds, melted Swiss cheese drips through each bite, providing a grassy tang that fills in behind the smoky savor of bacon. The sauce – a red wine reduction – is at once fruity, meaty, mineralic and tart. Instead of smothering the fries, it seeps in and creates a dense foundational savor that catches on with the bacon, cheese and even the onions.

This is not the “mess” of poutine’s origin stories. It is instead a defty composed dish – one that somehow still manages to convey that disheveled, substantial, ordinary yet fully satisfying poutine of tradition.

MONTRIO BISTRO, 414 Calle Principal, Monterey. 648-8880, montrio.com
 MONTEREY COUNTY WEEKLY CLASSIFIEDS

Need that appliance fixed?  Lawn overgrown? Find all that and more in the Monterey County Weekly  Service Directory, click here.

Time for a haircut? Need a massage? Find all that and more in the Back Cover, click here.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.